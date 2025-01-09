DP Kindiki’s Warning to Contractors Over Defaults, ‘Kenyans Must Know We Mean Business’

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki issued a stern warning to defaulting contractors that the government will no longer tolerate delays or excuses for key projects.

Speaking during an inspection of the Ksh2.6 Billion Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale County on Tuesday, Kindiki emphasized that contractors must take their responsibilities seriously, especially when public funds are involved. He stressed that the government would cancel contracts if deadlines are not met.

“All contractors who obtain government contracts and are paid using the resources of the people of Kenya must take their work seriously and take deadlines seriously, and the government will not hesitate from canceling any contracts where contractors were being paid or unable to meet deadlines,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki added, “This is the only way in the only language that government can talk for the people of Kenya, to know that we mean business.”

He acknowledged the progress made in the construction of the Shimoni Fish Port but insisted that the remaining tasks must be completed by March 15, 2025, as agreed.

“The port is nearly ready, but some outstanding work remains,” Kindiki stated. “The contractor has received firm instructions through the supervising agency, the Kenya Port Authority, to finish the work by March 15, with no excuses.”