NITA Unveils New Committee to Boost Industrial Training Standards in Kenya

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), based in Athi River, has launched its third Sector Training Committee (STC) as part of its mission to strengthen Kenya’s workforce and ensure training keeps pace with the country’s shifting labor market needs.

This latest move underscores NITA’s commitment to addressing the gaps in industrial skills training and equipping Kenyans with the expertise they need to thrive in a competitive global job market. During the launch, NITA Board Chair Mohamed Ali Noor emphasized the significance of the committee’s role in shaping the nation’s skills development strategy.

“The STCs are key to fixing the mismatches in skills training,” Noor explained. “This structure allows us to sharpen expertise, adopt new technologies, and set the kind of training standards that align with today’s industrial demands.”

The new committee isn’t just about technical jargon or bureaucracy—it’s about bringing together the right people. Experts from 12 major sectors, including agriculture, tourism, real estate, energy, and communications, have joined forces to guide the initiative. With such a wide range of expertise, NITA aims to create training programs that aren’t just relevant for today but also for the future.

Here’s a quick look at the industries represented:

Agriculture

Energy and Water

Tourism and Sports

Real Estate

Communication

Business

Environment

Infrastructure

Allied Agencies

A committee with this kind of diversity allows NITA to craft training programs that cater to the unique challenges and opportunities across multiple industries.

One thing NITA knows for sure: skills can’t just be theoretical. That’s why 80% of its programs focus on hands-on training. Whether you’re a primary school dropout or a fresh university graduate looking to polish your skills, there’s space for you within NITA’s programs.

Speaking about this practical approach, Noor emphasized the need for Kenyan youth to rethink their career aspirations. “Too many young people are chasing white-collar jobs, leading to higher unemployment rates,” he explained. “Technical skills offer not just a career path but a chance to thrive in today’s job market.”

The aim here is simple: to prepare Kenyans for real-world challenges and opportunities—whether that’s within local industries or on a global stage.

The launch event, themed “Fostering Collaboration and Advancing Skills Development through Sector Leadership”, showcased NITA’s intention to work closely with industry leaders. The message was clear: Kenya needs custom-tailored training programs that meet both local needs and international standards.

Noor drove home the point, saying, “Our goal is to stay at the forefront of industrial training by continuously improving our programs and collaborating with all the key stakeholders.”