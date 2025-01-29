8,000 Kenyan Teachers Affected by TSC Staff Balancing Initiative

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) recently initiated a major staff redistribution policy, leading to the transfer of over 8,000 primary school teachers across Kenya. This ambitious move aims to address staffing imbalances in schools and is expected to conclude by February.

It is a significant development for those involved in Kenya’s education sector, highlighting a shift in priorities for the betterment of teachers and students alike.

According to TSC’s CEO, Dr. Nancy Macharia, the transfers are a result of a surplus of 18,057 primary school teachers. This surplus was caused by the removal of two grades from the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). While this adjustment has caused temporary disruptions, it is intended to improve education quality over time.

Additionally, TSC is addressing staffing gaps caused by the attrition of 8,707 teachers. To fill these gaps, the commission has advertised new teaching positions, including 5,862 slots for primary schools, 21 for junior high, and 2,824 for secondary schools.

Recruitment is ongoing, with the verification of applicants’ credentials in progress, followed by deployment expected in February and March.

Teachers undergoing the TSC verification process must prepare specific documents. Requirements vary depending on whether the applicant is applying for primary or post-primary education positions. Here’s a summary of what you’ll need:

For Primary School Teachers: Your national ID card. The TSC Registration Certificate. Proof of an Upgrade Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (UDPTE) or an equivalent qualification. PTE certificate. Academic certificates such as KCSE and KCPE results, along with any necessary documentation for repeat attempts. School leaving certificates and testimonials. An affidavit in case of name discrepancies, if applicable.

For Post-Primary Teachers: All the documents mentioned above for primary teachers. Degree or diploma certificates and detailed official transcripts.



If you’re an intern, you’re in luck—only your national ID card is required!

Last month, TSC successfully transferred 14,613 teachers between primary and secondary schools. A closer look at this distribution provides more context:

Primary Schools: 10,934 transfers, with 1,948 being headteachers and 189 being deputy headteachers.

10,934 transfers, with 1,948 being headteachers and 189 being deputy headteachers. Secondary Schools: 1,316 transfers, including 226 school principals.

1,316 transfers, including 226 school principals. Oversight: Regional offices coordinated 12,019 of these transfers, while TSC headquarters managed 2,594 cross-county transfers.

Interestingly, transfer approvals will now occur just once a year to avoid disrupting the school calendar and prevent unnecessary stress during critical periods, such as national exams.

The “delocalization policy” introduced in 2016 required teachers to move far from their home counties and received significant backlash. Early last year, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula declared the policy illegal due to the lack of parliamentary approval.

The Kenya Kwanza government has since abolished this policy, replacing it with a more inclusive system.

Under the reformed policy, teachers can now request transfers back to their home counties. Intra-county transfers are handled by regional directors, while cross-county movements are managed by the national headquarters.

Each transfer is carefully assessed to ensure a replacement is available at the original location and a vacancy exists at the desired destination.

The main goal behind these changes is to ensure fair and equal access to quality education. Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu articulated the rationale: “The transfer of teachers will be guided by the need for equitable distribution and optimum utilization of teachers.” Factors such as medical needs, staffing shortages, and regional challenges are all considered in decision-making.

Ultimately, this restructuring aims to provide a balanced and efficient education system that benefits all stakeholders.