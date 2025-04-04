Comprehensive Guide to KASNEB 2025 Exam Schedules and Registration

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has released its 2025 exam timetable and registration details for courses like CPA, ATD, CIFA, and CS.
For candidates, here’s everything you need to know.
Exam Schedule and Registration
Exam Dates: KASNEB exams are scheduled for April, August, and December 2025. The April session will run from April 22 to April 25. Mark your calendars!
Registration Deadline: If you’re planning to take the April exams, remember that the registration deadline is March 21, 2025.
Accessing Timetables
To check your exam schedule, simply log into the KASNEB student portal. It’s straightforward and ensures you’re always in the loop.
Registration Steps
- Log into the e-KASNEB app.
- Select “Examination booking and annual registration fee.”
- Choose your exam session.
- Generate an invoice and complete the payment.
- Confirm your payment and book an exam center.
- Download your exam timetable.
Payment Options
Paying your fees is easy with several options available:
- National Bank of Kenya: Account No. 01001031572601
- Equity Bank Ltd.: Account No. 0170299238025
- Kenya Post Office Savings Bank: Account No. 0744130009246
- Co-operative Bank of Kenya: Account No. 01129128535900
- KCB (USD payments for international students): Account No. 1123096465
After paying, make sure to submit document copies and deposit slips to KASNEB. If you’re using money orders, direct them to City Square. And if you need to retake an exam, the fee is Ksh 3,800 per unit.
Applications for the April exams should be completed by March 22, 2024. Continuing students need to register annually by July. Keep in mind that late registration comes with a 50% penalty.
KASNEB offers a variety of courses, each with its own focus:
- CPA: Covers accounting, auditing, and financial management.
- CS: Focuses on corporate governance and secretarial practices.
- CCP: Specializes in credit management.
- CIFA: Emphasizes financial analysis and investment consultancy.
KASNEB Registration Portal
Creating an account is simple:
- Visit the KASNEB website.
- Click on ‘Create Account.’
- Enter your details and save.
- Log in with your new credentials.
Checking Results
You can check your results by sending your registration number to 20558 in the format NAC/00000. It’s a quick way to stay updated.
Results Release
Results are usually announced 4-6 months after exams. Successful candidates will receive notifications, so keep an eye out.
Exam Centers
If you need to change your exam center, make sure to request it two months in advance.
KASNEB’s headquarters is in Nairobi, and services are available at Huduma Centres.
For more info:
Address: KASNEB Towers, Off Hospital Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Phone: 020 4923000
Email: [email protected]