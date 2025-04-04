Comprehensive Guide to KASNEB 2025 Exam Schedules and Registration

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has released its 2025 exam timetable and registration details for courses like CPA, ATD, CIFA, and CS.

For candidates, here’s everything you need to know.

Exam Schedule and Registration

Exam Dates: KASNEB exams are scheduled for April, August, and December 2025. The April session will run from April 22 to April 25. Mark your calendars!

Registration Deadline: If you’re planning to take the April exams, remember that the registration deadline is March 21, 2025.

Accessing Timetables

To check your exam schedule, simply log into the KASNEB student portal. It’s straightforward and ensures you’re always in the loop.

Registration Steps

Log into the e-KASNEB app. Select “Examination booking and annual registration fee.” Choose your exam session. Generate an invoice and complete the payment. Confirm your payment and book an exam center. Download your exam timetable.

Payment Options

Paying your fees is easy with several options available:

National Bank of Kenya: Account No. 01001031572601

Account No. 01001031572601 Equity Bank Ltd.: Account No. 0170299238025

Account No. 0170299238025 Kenya Post Office Savings Bank: Account No. 0744130009246

Account No. 0744130009246 Co-operative Bank of Kenya: Account No. 01129128535900

Account No. 01129128535900 KCB (USD payments for international students): Account No. 1123096465

After paying, make sure to submit document copies and deposit slips to KASNEB. If you’re using money orders, direct them to City Square. And if you need to retake an exam, the fee is Ksh 3,800 per unit.

Applications for the April exams should be completed by March 22, 2024. Continuing students need to register annually by July. Keep in mind that late registration comes with a 50% penalty.

KASNEB offers a variety of courses, each with its own focus:

CPA: Covers accounting, auditing, and financial management.

Covers accounting, auditing, and financial management. CS: Focuses on corporate governance and secretarial practices.

Focuses on corporate governance and secretarial practices. CCP: Specializes in credit management.

Specializes in credit management. CIFA: Emphasizes financial analysis and investment consultancy.

KASNEB Registration Portal

Creating an account is simple:

Visit the KASNEB website. Click on ‘Create Account.’ Enter your details and save. Log in with your new credentials.

Checking Results

You can check your results by sending your registration number to 20558 in the format NAC/00000. It’s a quick way to stay updated.

Results Release

Results are usually announced 4-6 months after exams. Successful candidates will receive notifications, so keep an eye out.

Exam Centers

If you need to change your exam center, make sure to request it two months in advance.

KASNEB’s headquarters is in Nairobi, and services are available at Huduma Centres.

For more info:

Address: KASNEB Towers, Off Hospital Road, Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: 020 4923000

Email: [email protected]