Counties Resume Bursary Disbursements After Agreement with Controller of Budget

Good news for students and families across Kenya: county governments and the Controller of Budget, Dr. Margaret Nyakang’o, have finally resolved the deadlock that had paused the disbursement of crucial bursary funds.

After weeks of discussions and negotiations, an agreement has been reached, clearing the way for needy students to receive support once again.

This impasse had sparked significant concern, with Dr. Nyakang’o initially halting the bursary disbursements, citing questions over jurisdiction—specifically, whether this funding responsibility rested with the counties or the national government. While this debate played out, countless students who rely on the funds were left in the lurch.

But now, following a productive session at the 26th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) chaired by Deputy President Kindiki, there’s a concrete plan in place to move forward.

The new agreement allows counties with established education funds to resume their bursary disbursements immediately. For counties without such structures, the solution is straightforward: either set up a proper framework or partner with the Ministry of Education to facilitate this essential service.

This resolution aims to bring consistency and clarity to a system that had been plagued by confusion. Beyond these short-term fixes, there’s an understanding that Kenya needs a uniform approach to tackle future challenges.

The IBEC meeting wasn’t just about solving the current stalemate—it was about setting the stage for smoother processes moving forward. Representatives from the National Treasury, Ministry of Education, Council of Governors, and the Controller of Budget are expected to sit together soon to hammer out a lasting framework.

This formal guide will define everyone’s roles and ensure that bursary disbursements are handled smoothly and efficiently going forward.

Deputy President Kindiki put it well, saying, “The cooperation between national and county governments is essential to achieving shared development goals.” And he’s absolutely right. Without this teamwork, it’s the students and their families who end up paying the price.

Governors have also been urged to quickly wrap up any pending steps needed to get funds flowing to their respective counties. No child should be left waiting unnecessarily when the systems are in place to help them.

While the bursary issue took center stage, it wasn’t the only financial challenge discussed during the IBEC meeting. Governors are also grappling with delayed funds from the national government—a situation that’s not new but continues to strain county-level operations. Additional issues like salary arrears and pending bills have amplified the pressure.

DP Kindiki called for enhanced fiscal responsibility, urging counties to ensure public funds are used efficiently. He emphasized that prioritizing grassroots economic needs, like timely bursary payments, can significantly impact people’s daily lives.

For the governors, this agreement represents a much-needed win. Many had found their hands tied, unable to support students who depend on these bursaries for access to education. They’re now optimistic that with the agreement in place, funds will quickly reach the intended beneficiaries.

One governor shared their hope that this resolution will pave the way for a more predictable and efficient system. “It’s crucial that we finalize and implement a seamless framework to make sure students are never left in limbo again,” they said.

Now that counties have the green light to release bursaries, attention shifts to the upcoming joint meeting involving all key players. This session promises to chart a future where these kinds of interruptions are avoided altogether.

Overall, the message from both national and county leaders is clear: education remains a top priority. Stakeholders are committing to not only providing financial support but also tightening up the processes that allow this help to flow where it’s needed most.