Moi University Restructuring: CS Ogamba Replaces Council

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has dismissed all members of the Moi University council, appointing a new team to oversee the institution’s restructuring.

Ogamba revoked Dr. Humphrey Kimani Njuguna’s appointment as council chairman and replaced him with Prof. Noah Midamba.

Other members whose appointments were canceled include Prof. Clara Samiji Momanyi, Christopher Khaemba, Eusilah Jepkosgei Ngeny, and Susan Amlango Aletia.

In a Kenya Gazette notice issued on January 17, Ogamba announced the appointment of Prof. Ronald Wasike, Dr. Mercy Nyambura Kanyara, Dr. Edwin Sambili, and Anne Weceke Makori to the new council.

This decision comes shortly after President Ruto outlined plans to overhaul the university’s management and allocate sufficient resources to address its financial challenges. During a recent visit to his home county of Uasin Gishu, Ruto revealed plans to form a committee to assess the university’s issues.

“We will establish an efficient management team and provide adequate resources to ensure that Moi University thrives like other public universities,” Ruto said.

In a bid to prevent a resumption of the staff work boycott, Moi University management disbursed Kes.113 million in salary arrears. Workers had previously threatened another strike due to unresolved Kes.8.6 billion in salary and statutory deductions debts.

Responding to this, the university paid the full December salaries, just a day after the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) issued a strike warning, accusing the management of breaching the return-to-work agreement.

“I can confirm that the salary arrears for October, November, and December have been deposited into the workers’ accounts, and the full December salaries have been paid, which brings relief to our members,” said Nyabuta Ojuki, Uasu Chapter Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating financial and managerial mismanagement at the struggling institution.