Ministry of Health Provides Update on Marburg Virus in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has assured Kenyans that the Marburg virus, recently reported in Tanzania, has not spread into the country.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, confirmed the government’s readiness to prevent the virus from entering Kenya.

Speaking at Cottolengo Home for the Aged in Murang’a, Muthoni highlighted the implementation of enhanced surveillance measures. She noted that screening protocols at entry points have been intensified to safeguard public health.

“We have heightened surveillance in light of the Marburg virus, which is a serious disease,” she stated. Muthoni also referenced the successful management of M-Pox since last year, attributing it to rigorous screening at ports of entry.

The PS urged Kenyans to remain calm, assuring them that no evidence suggests the virus is present in the country. She emphasized the importance of following Ministry of Health guidelines to reduce potential risks. “The Ministry is prepared and is developing messages to educate the public on necessary precautions,” she added.

Muthoni advised Kenyans to practice proper hygiene, including regular handwashing with soap and water, and to avoid sharing personal items like clothing. “I urge everyone to maintain high levels of hygiene wherever you are,” she stressed.

In addition, Muthoni celebrated the role of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in strengthening healthcare at the grassroots level. “I am proud of the CHPs for their efforts at the household level,” she said.

She also encouraged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority to access affordable and quality healthcare services, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving health access across the country.

With increased vigilance, the Ministry of Health remains focused on protecting Kenyans from the Marburg virus and other health threats.