Mutahi Kahiga to DP Kindiki: ‘You Cannot Unite Kenya Without Uniting Your Own Home?’

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has criticized Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for his failure to unite the Mount Kenya region. Speaking on Saturday, January 18, 2025, during a public address, Kahiga accused Kindiki of blindly following orders without considering their impact on the politically significant region.

Kahiga claimed that Kindiki’s cautious approach was driven by fear of losing his position as Deputy President. He also pointed out that since his appointment, Kindiki has never visited his Tharaka Nithi home region, which Kahiga argued shows a lack of connection with his local roots.

“Muthomi Njuki enda ambia deputy president aache uoga, hajafika ata nyumbani ati atatolewa, kwani akitolewa Gachagua amekufa? He has never come home tuambiane ukweli sababu anaambiwa usiende milimani, we kazi yako ni kuunganisha wakenya. How can you unite Kenya when you have not united your home?” he posed.

Translated: (Muthomi Njuki(Tharaka Nithi Governor), go tell the Deputy President to stop being afraid. He hasn’t even visited home yet, and now they’re saying he’ll be removed. If he’s removed, is Gachagua dead? He has never come home. Let’s be honest, he’s being told not to go to the mountains. Your job is to unite Kenyans. How can you unite Kenya when you haven’t united your own home?)

Kahiga, a strong ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, further criticized Kindiki’s leadership, accusing him of being pushed around like a wheelbarrow.

“Siku awache uoga, ati wanamwambia walimpatia kiti, walimpatia kiti nini? Hatukuekewa deputy anaskumwa kama wheelbarrow. Asitishwe he is the deputy president of Kenya,” he stated.

(Let him stop being afraid. They’re telling him they gave him the seat—gave him what seat? We didn’t elect him deputy to be pushed around like a wheelbarrow. He shouldn’t be intimidated; he is the Deputy President of Kenya)

Kahiga’s comments shed light on growing tensions within the Mount Kenya region and the leadership dynamics in the current government.