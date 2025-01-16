Jobseekers Beware: CS Mutua Takes Action Against Unregistered Dubai Jobs Agency

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has issued a warning to Kenyans regarding CSC Compliancy, a company he alleges is falsely advertising jobs in Dubai.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 15, Mutua disclosed that the company is unregistered and its activities are not recognized by the government. He further emphasized that he has directed the ministry’s compliance team and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take necessary action.

“𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: The company 𝘾𝙎𝘾 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙮 is 𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄 and unregistered. It has not uploaded any job demands, and its activities are unknown to us.

“Do not engage with this company until it is officially approved by the National Employment Authority (NEA),” Mutua urged.

This warning follows Mutua’s introduction of a new registration system for employment agencies in September 2024, as part of the government’s ongoing labour immigration reforms.

Under the new system, newly registered agencies will receive a one-year certificate for Ksh500,000, while existing agencies can renew for either one or two years with fees ranging from Ksh250,000 to Ksh500,000.

The new regulations, which took effect on September 23, 2024, are designed to curb rogue agencies. Mutua also revealed that the government is working with banks to provide funding for legitimate agencies.