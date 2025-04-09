HELB Opens 21-Day Window for Students to Appeal Scholarship and Loan Decisions

Students now have a 21-day opportunity to appeal scholarship and loan decisions, following an update from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). The appeals window, which opened on April 1, 2025, allows students who believe they were unfairly treated in the funding process to submit their concerns for review.

HELB, working closely with the Universities Fund (UF), revamped the appeals process to make it more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly.

According to a notice from HELB, the two agencies took this step after conducting public participation and considering input from stakeholders, including students, guardians, and institutions.

“After conducting successful abbreviated public participation and reviewing stakeholder feedback, comments, and memoranda, the two State Corporations have improved the scholarship and loan appeals mechanism,” HELB stated.

To submit appeals, students can visit the HELB website (www.helb.co.ke), the UF site (www.universitiesfund.go.ke), or the Higher Education Financing Portal (www.hef.co.ke). The portal will remain open until April 21, 2025.

HELB and UF are currently analyzing data from the appeals and have pledged to provide individual feedback to all affected students. However, the agencies noted that the current Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding Model is under judicial review, which could lead to further changes.

“We notify the general public and all stakeholders—including students, parents, guardians, and higher learning institutions—that the Variable Scholarship Loan Funding Model is part of an ongoing court appeal. Its structure may change depending on the outcome of the case,” the notice added.

This follows a legal battle that began in December 2024 when the High Court declared the funding model unconstitutional. The Court of Appeal later suspended that decision in March, allowing the government to continue with the model after holding public participation between April 1 and 4.