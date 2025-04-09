Jobseekers Beware: No Job Opportunities for Kenyans in South Asia, Government Warns

Since the beginning of 2025, the Kenyan government, in collaboration with its Embassy in Bangkok, has successfully repatriated 153 Kenyan nationals who were trafficked to scam compounds in Myanmar, where they were forced into criminal activities. This repatriation was part of an ongoing effort to rescue victims from human trafficking networks operating in Southeast Asia.

Among those rescued were 26 victims on February 22, 49 on March 22, and 78 on April 5. The 153 Kenyans were among over 7,000 individuals from various countries who were freed from these exploitative conditions after a multinational rescue operation with the Government of Thailand.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Kathure Njogu confirmed the operation’s success, stating, “The 153 rescued Kenyans were part of over 7,000 individuals from various nationalities rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar after a multinational rescue operation with the Government of Thailand.”

Between 2022 and December 2024, the Kenyan government also rescued and repatriated 150 Kenyan victims from the “Golden Triangle” region of East Asia, which is notorious for human trafficking and forced labor.

According to the PS, these victims were lured to Myanmar with false promises of well-paying jobs, only to find themselves trapped in horrific working conditions where they were subjected to forced labor and severe abuse.

Upon arrival back in Kenya, the victims are greeted by a multi-agency team that includes the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, security agencies, and HAART Kenya, an NGO focused on fighting human trafficking in Eastern Africa. The team provides victims with much-needed counseling and psychological support to help them recover from the trauma they endured.

Many victims have reported suffering brutal punishments, including electric shocks, physical beatings, and, in some cases, organ harvesting. The government’s efforts to provide protection and support to these individuals are part of a broader strategy to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable Kenyans abroad.

The PS emphasized the importance of vigilance and caution when considering job offers abroad. She urged Kenyans to verify employment opportunities, particularly those requiring upfront fees, and to only use licensed agencies listed on the National Employment Authority portal. She also encouraged Kenyans to obtain their passports through official channels to avoid falling victim to traffickers.

Additionally, the PS urged Kenyans traveling abroad to ensure they have appropriate visas, report suspicious activities to local authorities or embassies, and authenticate all job offers through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok, particularly for jobs in Thailand.

The success of the rescue efforts was made possible by strong government-to-government collaboration between Kenya, Thailand, and Myanmar, with the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok playing a central role.

The PS also expressed gratitude for the support from Kenya Airways, HAART Kenya, and other partners who helped provide travel logistics, shelter, and psychosocial assistance to the victims. She extended special thanks to the multi-agency coordination team, Kenya Airports Authority, and the media for their role in bringing attention to these critical issues.

Finally, the PS issued a stark warning to Kenyans considering job opportunities in Southeast Asia, particularly in the ‘Golden Triangle’ region.

“There are currently no job opportunities for Kenyans in this region,” she said. “Any recruitment agency or agent claiming to have job opportunities there should be treated as human traffickers and reported immediately to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the nearest police station.”