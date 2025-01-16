DP Kindiki Urges Criticism of Government Without Insults

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration to express their opinions without resorting to insults.

Kindiki highlighted that Kenya’s democratic framework allows citizens to voice differing opinions, even when they oppose the government. However, he emphasized that expressing dissent should never involve offensive language.

He stressed the importance of maintaining respect while delivering criticism, noting that insults do more harm than good to the country’s reputation.

“Those who are critics of the government, we know that our country is a democracy and there is no problem for a citizen to have a different opinion from the government, but it does not mean that you have to express your opinion with insults and in bad language because if you do that, you destroy the dignity and honour of our nation of Kenya… Criticise with respect. Tupelekane pole pole. It doesn’t help to abuse leaders,” Kindiki remarked.

Additionally, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to remain united, regardless of regional or tribal differences, underscoring the need for national cohesion.

He called for mutual respect as a cornerstone for building a prosperous and inclusive nation. “I appeal to my colleagues and fellow citizens to foster progress by respecting one another. Even those with opposing views should express them respectfully. Honor is not slavery; we must be honorable. Insults are not democracy. The time for voting will come,” he stated.

Kindiki further emphasized the importance of reciprocal respect across all levels of society.

“Leaders must respect the people, and citizens should respect each other and their leaders. Elders should respect the youth, and the youth should respect their elders. This mutual respect is the only way to build a strong and united country,” he concluded.