Gachagua Slams Ruto for Removing Moses Kuria, ‘He’s One of Mt Kenya’s Brightest Leaders’

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hailed Moses Kuria, the Presidential Economic Advisor, as one of the brightest leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

In a candid interview on KTN Monday night, Gachagua highlighted Kuria’s impactful leadership during his time as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry.

Gachagua praised Kuria for launching the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), an initiative designed to boost local manufacturing and enhance value addition across the country.

“Moses Kuria is one of our brightest leaders from the Mt. Kenya region, and today he is facing problems,” Gachagua said. He went on to emphasize that the CAIPs project, a brilliant idea at its inception, has since stalled after Kuria’s removal from the ministry.

“When Moses Kuria was Minister for Trade, he was the one who started the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, a brilliant idea. Since they removed him, that project is stuck,” he added.

The former Deputy President argued that if President William Ruto had allowed Kuria to remain in the Ministry, the CAIPs would be operational by now. He criticized Ruto for dismissing Kuria and reassigned him as an economic advisor at State House, suggesting that the shift in roles disrupted the project’s momentum.

“Kuria is a brilliant mind, and I can tell you this idea of CAIPs that he came up with—had the President allowed him to stay as Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry—today, those things would be working,” Gachagua said.

In his remarks, Gachagua underscored how Kuria’s removal undermined a visionary plan aimed at stimulating industrial growth across counties.