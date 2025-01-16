WHO Warns Kenya After Virus Outbreak Claims 8 in Tanzania

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an advisory urging Kenya and other East African nations to stay on high alert following a suspected outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Tanzania.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 14, WHO raised concerns about the high-risk level in the region after the disease claimed the lives of eight individuals in Tanzania.

“The risk of this suspected MVD outbreak is assessed as high at the national level due to several concerning factors. The suspected outbreak has involved at least nine cases, including eight deaths, resulting in a high case fatality rate (CFR) of 89%,” the advisory stated.

WHO also noted that healthcare workers were among those affected, emphasizing the potential for nosocomial transmission. The exact source of the outbreak remains unknown.

Marburg Virus Disease is a fatal illness that presents with symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, and non-itchy rashes within the first week of infection.

To prevent further spread, WHO stressed the importance of precautions, as the disease is transmitted through direct contact with blood and bodily fluids. “Reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission by avoiding close contact with infected patients,” WHO advised.

The organization also recommended that those suspected or confirmed to have MVD seek immediate medical care and be isolated in designated treatment centers to minimize the risk of transmission at home.