Gachagua Responds to Ksh.10B Allegations: “I’m Not the Type to Ask for Money”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly rejected allegations that he demanded Ksh. 10 billion from President William Ruto to oversee political activities in the Mt. Kenya region.

During a televised interview with KTN News on Monday, Gachagua labeled the claims as baseless and part of a deliberate campaign to damage his reputation, particularly within his stronghold of Central Kenya.

“I never blackmailed the President. If that were the case, it would have been the first charge during the efforts to force me out of office,” Gachagua stated.

He went on to explain that the impeachment efforts against him were part of a broader plot orchestrated by President Ruto, the National Intelligence Service, and former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua at the same time pointed out the changing reasons given for his removal, accusing Ruto and his allies of offering different explanations based on the region.

“In Western Kenya, he said I was incompetent and tribal. In North Eastern, he claimed I was divisive. In Nyanza, he called me primitive and corrupt,” Gachagua said. “But when he came to Mt. Kenya, none of that was mentioned. Instead, he claimed I had asked for Ksh. 10 billion.”

Gachagua further pointed out the contradictions within Ruto’s inner circle, including digital strategist Dennis Itumbi and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who previously provided varying figures about the alleged funds.

The former Deputy President vehemently dismissed the allegations, insisting that his financial backing of Ruto’s presidential campaign stemmed from a genuine commitment to the cause. He recalled how the previous administration targeted him for supporting Ruto, freezing his accounts and blocking his businesses.

“I was in trouble with the previous administration because I was funding Ruto’s campaign,” Gachagua explained. “They froze my accounts, blocked my businesses, and tried to stop me. I invested heavily in his campaign—I’m not the type to go around asking him for money.”