Cholera Outbreak in Kenya: Six Dead, 97 Infected as Ministry of Health Responds

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a cholera outbreak spreading across several regions of Kenya, with 97 reported cases and six fatalities as of April 6, 2025.

The deadly waterborne disease is causing widespread concern, especially in the counties of Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

Cholera is highly contagious, caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It spreads primarily through the consumption of food or water contaminated by the bacteria. Symptoms of cholera include sudden onset of severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and rapid dehydration, which can appear within hours or days of exposure.

Current Situation in Affected Counties

According to the latest updates from the Ministry of Health, the cholera outbreak has been particularly devastating in the following counties:

Migori County has reported 53 cases and one death, with affected areas including Suna East, Suna West, Kuria East, and Kuria West. While most patients have recovered, two individuals remain hospitalized.

Kisumu County has seen 32 cases and four deaths, primarily in the Nyando and Muhoroni sub-counties.

Nairobi County has recorded 12 cases and one death, with cases spread across Kasarani, Embakasi East, Embakasi Central, Roysambu, Kibra, and Dagoretti South sub-counties.

Ongoing Response Measures to Combat Cholera

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with local County Governments, has launched several interventions aimed at containing the disease and preventing further loss of life:

Enhanced Surveillance: The Ministry has activated rapid response teams and is conducting active case searches and contact tracing both at the national and county levels to track and isolate new cases. Health Worker Training: Healthcare professionals are undergoing specialized training in case management, surveillance, water sanitation, hygiene practices, and effective communication strategies to enhance their response efforts. Risk Communication and Community Engagement: The Ministry is working closely with community health promoters, administrative officers, and media channels to spread crucial information. Informational materials, including videos, are being distributed to raise awareness about cholera prevention. Water Hygiene and Sanitation Measures: The Ministry is promoting household water treatment and enforcing proper hygiene practices. They are also ensuring food safety, particularly after investigations revealed that untreated water consumption is a significant risk factor. Case Management: The Ministry is actively testing suspected cases, providing treatment to confirmed patients, and offering prophylactic measures to those who may have come into close contact with infected individuals.

Public Health Guidelines to Prevent the Spread of Cholera

To help prevent the further spread of cholera, the Ministry of Health urges all Kenyans to follow these essential guidelines:

Personal Hygiene

Regularly wash hands with soap and clean water, particularly after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, and after caring for the sick. Ensure handwashing stations are available in public places, equipped with clean water and soap, or use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content. Safe Water and Sanitation

Only drink clean water that has been boiled or chlorinated. Avoid untreated water from rivers or lakes. Store water in clean, covered containers and properly dispose of waste to avoid contamination. Maintain clean, functional latrines and avoid open defecation. Food Safety

Wash hands and sanitize surfaces before preparing food. Use clean water for cooking and washing produce. Cook food thoroughly, especially meat and fish, and store it properly in clean containers. Reheat leftovers thoroughly before consumption. Early Health-Seeking Behavior

At the first signs of diarrhea, immediately begin taking Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and seek medical care at the nearest health facility. Avoid self-medication and the use of traditional remedies, as they may worsen the situation.

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the need for immediate medical care for anyone suspected of being infected with cholera, as the disease can be fatal if left untreated.