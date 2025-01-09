How To Check Your 2024 KCSE Results.. Set To Be Released Today

We now have confirmation that the much-anticipated 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results will be released today, January 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

The event, previously scheduled for January 13, is set to take place at New Mitihani House in South C, Nairobi.

This year’s exam was administered in 10,755 centres, with a record 965,501 candidates—a notable rise from 903,138 in 2023.

Marking concluded on December 13, 2024, following extensive work by examiners based in 35 marking centres across the country.

Ahead of the official release, President William Ruto took to X to highlight the government’s commitment to enhancing Kenya’s education sector:

“We are glad that our education system keeps improving as we enrich the curriculum, hire more teachers and equip our schools with more learning materials and facilities. Consequently, performance is improving in schools all over the country. More girls, for instance, are now enrolling and completing their schooling. At State House, Nairobi, briefed on the 2024 K.C.S.E. results that will be released today.”

How To Check KCSE 2024 Results Online via the KNEC Portal:

The KNEC portal provides a convenient way to view results. (Only available after results are officially released)

Visit the KNEC Results Portal (Expect high traffic/congestion): Navigate to https://results.knec.ac.ke/

Navigate to https://results.knec.ac.ke/ Enter Required Details: Input your 11-digit index number and your name as registered for the KCSE examination.

Input your 11-digit index number and your name as registered for the KCSE examination. Submit Information: Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your results.

Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your results. View and Print Results: Your results will be displayed on the screen. You can print or save a copy for future reference.

How To Check KCSE 2024 Results via SMS

Bad news candidates and parents. KNEC discontinued the use of SMS result check service, and for the past few exams, the only way to check has been through the online portal, or directly at your school.

The release of the KCSE results follows the Kenya National Examination Council’s (KNEC) publication of 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) reports.

Schools have been urged to log into the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal for KPSEA learner-specific reports. A total of 1,303,913 Grade 6 pupils sat these exams between October 28 and November 1, and will all transition to Grade 7 at their current primary schools.

In his X post, President Ruto highlighted the continued efforts to expand educational access and resources, noting how more girls are now enrolling and completing their studies.

Meanwhile, stakeholders remain keenly focused on the imminent KCSE results, which promise to reflect both the evolving curriculum and the government’s push to bolster the quality of education across the country.