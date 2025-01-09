“We Didn’t See Their Faces”.. Blindfolded, Shaved, & Threatened.. Abductee Speaks Out

On Wednesday afternoon, Bernard Kavuli once again stepped inside Ngong Police Station, determined to shed light on a frightening abduction he claims was meant to silence him. Accompanied by his two lawyers, Kavuli spent over an hour recording a statement about the ordeal, which he says began when armed men seized him and later abandoned him at Moi’s Bridge.

Having made his initial report on Monday, this was Kavuli’s second visit to Ngong Police Station. Throughout the alleged captivity, he was blindfolded and therefore could not identify his abductors.

According to his lawyer, Shadrack Wambui, the captors were armed and masked, leading the legal team to suspect they may be part of law enforcement.

“He did not have an opportunity of seeing the faces of his abductors but at the very least he is able to recognize the voices,” Wambui stated. “They are people who were masked and did not wish to disclose their identities. We fear they are law enforcement officers because they had these chains, they had guns, these are not things you see with normal individuals.”

Wambui further explained that the abductors interrogated Kavuli about his posts on X, which were critical of the government. Kavuli alleges that this line of questioning escalated into violence.

“He was taken in and asked questions, brutalized, beaten up because of the views he holds as a Kenyan, youthful leader, someone who understands what is happening in the political sphere,” said Wambui.

Kavuli claims his abductors forcefully shaved his head and beard—an act he interprets as an intentional humiliation.

“Our client is known to be very hairy but you can see this is something that he did not voluntarily accept,” Wambui remarked. “He did not accept to be shaved, he did not accept to be taken through those experiences and these are things we shall be detailing and share with the public.”

The other released abductees also came out with clean shaven heads.

During his detention, Kavuli says he was explicitly warned not to discuss his ordeal with the media. Nevertheless, he did appear at Milimani Law Courts when the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) filed a petition requesting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to produce all victims of recent abductions in court.

Kavuli is expected to undergo a medical examination to assess the severity of any injuries.

Meanwhile, four other individuals—Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Peter Muteti, and Billy Mwangi – are also due to record statements from Thursday onwards. They allege having experienced a similar fate before being released by their abductors.