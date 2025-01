FULL LIST: All 348 Primary Schools Banned from Offering Boarding.. Per County

The Ministry of Education has recently ordered the closure of boarding facilities in 348 primary schools, raising significant concerns among parents, teachers, and students as a new school term approaches.

This action follows inspections that exposed severe safety and compliance shortcomings, leaving families and schools in a state of uncertainty.

Findings of the Inspections

During the inspections conducted between September and October 2024, critical issues were uncovered, including:

Dormitory safety lapses

Inadequate sanitation facilities

Insufficient fire preparedness

One of the affected schools, Tabaka Academy in Kisii County, has exemplified the challenges faced by institutions attempting to align with the updated safety regulations. According to Mogendi Tamaro, the academy’s director, while some schools have made progress, others are still struggling to meet compliance standards. He expressed disappointment over the lack of leniency as schools work towards improvements.

The directive has significantly disrupted family plans, with parents struggling to find alternative arrangements at short notice. Many face increasing logistical and financial hurdles as schools are set to reopen in just a few days. One parent voiced their frustration, stating, “We’re running out of time. How am I supposed to find a new school for my child this late?”

Private school administrators have also raised concerns about the high costs required for safety upgrades. They worry that smaller schools might be forced to close due to financial strain, adding further instability to the already challenging scenario.

The ministry’s crackdown was spurred by a tragic incident earlier this year at Hillside Endarasha Academy, where a fire claimed the lives of 21 children aged 9 to 13. This tragedy brought nationwide attention to the unsafe conditions in boarding facilities and led to stringent inspections.

Inspectors reported recurring issues, such as:

Inadequate fire safety measures Poor sanitary conditions in dormitories Unsafe construction practices

Public pressure prompted the government to act decisively, as officials aim to prevent similar incidents in the future despite the challenges of implementation.

The Ministry of Education has maintained that learner safety is non-negotiable. Despite criticism regarding the timing and its financial implications for schools and families, officials have reiterated that safeguarding children’s well-being takes precedence over other considerations.

A senior ministry official emphasized, “The well-being of our children will always come first,” standing firm against the wave of discontent from stakeholders.

With the reopening of schools imminent, affected families face an uphill battle to secure new placements or alternative arrangements. Private schools are now racing to implement safety upgrades to comply with the Ministry’s directives and reopen their boarding facilities.

The Ministry has made it clear: no school will resume boarding operations until all safety standards are met. While the immediate impact of these regulations has been disruptive, many are hopeful that this overhaul will lead to lasting improvements in school safety nationwide.

For now, families and schools are left to navigate these challenges, with the long-term impact of these reforms yet to unfold. Only time will tell if this initiative successfully enhances safety without placing undue burdens on Kenya’s education system.

Here’s the full list of the affected institutions.

LIST OF PRIMARY SCHOOLS PER COUNTY THAT ARE NOT APPROVED TO OFFER BOARDING