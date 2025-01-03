Oscar Sudi New Year Resolution: To Forgive and Flee Those Who Vandalized His Eldoret Club

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has vowed to forgive and seek the release of the individuals arrested for burning and vandalizing his Timba XO club in Eldoret. “If I have wronged anyone, I ask for forgiveness. Those who wronged me last year I have forgiven them. Even those who burnt down my place, I will remove them from prison,” he declared.

He made these remarks on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, during cross-over celebrations held at Sports Club in Eldoret. The event featured gospel artist Emmy Kosgei, with Rose Muhando also in attendance to entertain thousands of residents ushering in the New Year.

Located along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway, the Timba XO club was vandalized and set ablaze in June 2024 amidst anti-government protests. Demonstrators who were opposing the Finance Bill 2024 marched from Eldoret’s Central Business District to the club, where they reportedly broke glass walls, windows, and doors. Police were called in to control the looting, which had begun once protesters gained entry and made off with valuables.

The UDA-elected legislator, who is a close ally to President William Ruto, emphasized the importance of forgiveness and a forward-looking approach rather than focusing on past grievances. In his view, harboring anger would not be beneficial for himself or the community. Instead, he believes forgiveness fosters healing and reconciliation.

“This court has the power and authority to command the respondent herein to refer what is termed as a crime against humanity to the International Criminal Court as allowed under provisions of Article 14 of the Rome Statute,” the lobbyists stated through veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa.

Sudi’s stance also mirrors a rising trend where public figures increasingly advocate restorative justice approaches instead of strict punitive measures. By offering clemency to the individuals involved in the arson, he underscores a personal philosophy that prioritizes peace over vengeance, even after suffering considerable financial and emotional setbacks.