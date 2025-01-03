Kenya Acquires 6 Turkish-built Drones That Cost $5 Million a piece

Kenya has taken delivery of six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to bolster its fight against terrorism and other forms of organised crime. Manufactured by Turkish defence firm Baykar, these drones will also be deployed for surveillance missions.

According to Turkish media reports, the acquisition marks a deepening defence collaboration between Nairobi and Ankara. Bayraktar TB2 drones—already battle-tested in conflicts such as Libya, Syria, and Ukraine—have become highly sought-after worldwide, particularly across Africa.

Officials say the model’s effectiveness, affordability, and adaptability make it a suitable choice for nations operating on constrained defence budgets. Each unit costs about $5 million, which means Kenya spent close to KSh4 billion for them.

The country’s move reflects a broader trend on the continent, where countries like Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Nigeria, and Morocco have either acquired or shown interest in the Bayraktar TB2. In Kenya’s case, the drones are expected to strengthen operations against militant groups, notably al Shabaab, while also enhancing border protection and national security measures.

Bayraktar TB2 systems come equipped with Aselsan’s Aselfl ir-500 EO/IR/LD cameras, greatly improving their surveillance and targeting capabilities. Kenyan trainees completed their operational training at Baykar’s Flight Training Center in Keşan on August 23 last year, paving the way for swift integration of the TB2s into the country’s military framework.

Officials maintain that the deepening partnership with Türkiye, coupled with the capabilities of these combat drones, will significantly boost Kenya’s counterterrorism efforts and secure its borders against emerging threats.