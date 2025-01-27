Bonus mechanics of slots from FunTa Gaming provider

Slot machines should be evaluated not only by their theme, plot, and graphics. The key role in determining the chances of winning is played by volatility, namely the presence of bonus features.

A slot can have high volatility and give out winning combinations infrequently, but thanks to the many prize features, the player gets a chance for a big win with every spin.

To familiarise yourself with the bonus options of games from FunTa Gaming, you can visit https://velobetcasino-uk.com/ via the payout table. Usually the developers introduce the following elements:

Wild symbols. Wilds in the best casino apps uk can have a different impact on the gameplay. They allow you to replace less valuable symbols with more valuable ones, get new multipliers, and fix certain images on the cells for several rounds in a row.

Scatter symbols. Scatters give you the opportunity to win through a round of free spins. Free spins are activated when three or more prize symbols fall out. But that’s not all: if new special symbols appear during the free spins, the player will get additional spins at the expense of the casino.

Cascading spins. This is an analogue of respins in the best casino app, but with the difference that after each win, the player has the opportunity to replace the matching symbols with new ones, which gives an 80% probability of getting a new payout.

Thematic bonus rounds. Even if the slot does not have a clear plot, the provider still adds an additional round, in which the jackpot is usually played.

In addition, developers in the best payout online casino uk are not limited to fixed amounts. Some slot machines have progressive jackpots.

However, it is not easy to win in such slots. High volatility makes the probability of catching a round with a progressive prize extremely low; even within 400-500 spins, the chances remain minimal.

Therefore, such games rarely attract the attention of online casino players.

Planet Adventure: the best slot from the brand

Online casino players are in for an exciting journey across deserted planets in this flagship slot from the developer.

The game’s graphics are impressive, and the playing field, consisting of 4 rows and reels, creates a weightlessness effect, as the reel cells seem to float in the air.

The main symbols are planets, each of which has its own unique colour and coefficient. Details about the value of symbols can be found in the pay table. Some of them can significantly increase the player’s bet, which confirms the average volatility of this machine.

Four bonus features will help players not to spend too much in search of the jackpot:

Extra Level. The inner quest provides an opportunity to earn significant amounts. This round is activated randomly and can occur as early as the second or third spin.

Cascading scrolls. The first win can be followed by the second and third. Cascading mechanics allow players to collect winning combinations several times in a row, paying only one spin.

Wild Symbol. The wilds in Planet Adventure fulfil their traditional function, replacing other symbols on the screen with the same ones when they appear.

The return rate for this machine is 95.6%.

King Collection: slot machine with high odds

Every king keeps his treasures in hiding places, and the King Collection slot machine offers players a peek into these hiding places to try to take all the riches for themselves. High volatility and a return rate of 96.2% promise good profits even for novice players.

The interface of the video slot seems simple at first glance. The main screen consists of three rows and three reels, which in each spin can play up to 9 symbols. However, only some of them bring standard payouts.

The provider emphasises symbols with unique functions.

At a certain point on the screen, you can activate the respins function, providing an excellent opportunity to double your winnings. This is relevant for both inexpensive symbols and more valuable ones.

The developer has also provided a themed bonus round, where players will have to explore the dark corners of the labyrinth filled with the king’s jewels.