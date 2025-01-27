How Trustly is Changing the Way We Pay Online

Trustly with its data Azura engine, has changed payment activities across European markets. Trustly has revealed that its checkout technology, Azura, has a major influence on consumer payment. Findings visible increased spending, frequent purchases, faster transactions, and improved conversion rates.

Data shows that with Trustly, consumers spend 10.5% more at checkout and purchase 8.6% more in major markets. Also, 75% of consumers store their details in Trustly, which speeds up transactions.

The average time to complete a transaction has decreased by 30% across all markets. This improvement has indicated a 20-percentage point increase in conversion rates in markets.

The technology behind Azura is focused on integration and security. Utilizing its recognition capabilities. Azura uses Trustly’s account-to-account technology. That ensures that consumers who have chosen one merchant will be recognized on all sites.

This process provides a high degree of data protection and improves user experience.

Such changes include increasing the frequency and number of payments. And faster transactions, and improved conversion rates.

Key Highlights:

These results indicate a clear shift in payments. Performance is evidence of the changing way the world pays. Azura’s capabilities create a network effect in making certain changes in customers who choose to shop with one merchant.

This seamless combination operates with the highest level of security. And protecting customer data while improving the user experience.

What is Trustly?

Trustly Pay is a real-time bank transfer payment service that allows customers to complete transactions quickly. These bank-to-bank transactions don’t suffer processing or interchange fees like credit cards.

Trustly Pay streamlines the payment process and reduces processing costs. Typically, the payment process follows these steps:

The user selects Trustly as their preferred payment method on the payment page. Sends a POST request to the /payment endpoint to submit the payment to Trustly. Make sure the payment Method Type attribute is set to trusted. J.P. Morgan returns the Trustly Redirect URL. Return the Trustly Redirect URL to the user’s browser. The user confirms the payment using their bank account login credentials. After the user allows the payment, J.P. Morgan returns confirmation of the payment result.

Pros and Cons of Trustly

Like all casino payment options, Trustly has its pros and, to be honest, one or two cons. Let us weigh the pros and cons to determine if it is the right option for you.

Pros

Lightning-fast processing of deposits and withdrawals. High-security standards keep your data safe. Your bank details remain entered on the casino site, so your privacy is protected. Easy to use, no need to create an e-wallet account .

