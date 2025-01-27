The gambling market in Kenya: what it looks like in today’s environment

The Kenyan gambling market is booming today and recently obtained statistics confirm this trend. The National Bureau of Statistics of Kenya reported that 11.2% of respondents are actively involved in gambling. There is a significant gap between the urban and rural populations: in the city, the rate of gambling is 14.4%, while in rural areas, it is only 8.9%.

Who is at the core of the gambling market?

The question of the base of a growing market is interesting. Who gambles more? Men between 18 and 35 years old are the most involved in gambling, with 31% of them betting. This age group can be considered the main in the gambling market. It is simply impossible not to notice its activity.

As for the most popular sports among bookmakers, cricket is the leader. People of different ages bet on the outcomes of cricket matches. But most Kenyans do it through mobile applications. The search for bookmakers is most often done through thematic information sites.

The largest is Cricketbettingapps, where you can find up-to-date information. Our authors did so and could see cricket betting exchange apps in just a few minutes. After selecting the app, you must install it on your phone and register and fund your account. Everything is so simple that even the older generation will not be inconvenienced.

This simplicity has made online betting and gambling so popular. In the future, it may even help Kenya become one of the countries with the most popular gambling.

How much money Kenyans spend on betting

Kenyan punters’ average monthly betting spending is $12.4 dollars. Those living in urban areas spend more than those living in rural areas — 14.5 dollars versus 10.1 dollars, respectively. Men spend more than women — an average of 12.8 dollars for the former and 11.1 dollars for the latter.

These figures show that although women are actively involved in the gambling sphere, the leading positions are still held by men. However, the number of women who make bets is gradually growing, as well as their spending on gambling pastime.

What features distinguish the Kenyan market

If we talk about the main feature, it is worth mentioning the fact that a significant percentage (10.1%) of players consider gambling as a way of earning money and see this option as acceptable. Young people mostly see gambling as an alternative source of income for two reasons: financial constraints and rising unemployment rates.

Kenya’s gambling market looks attractive and is growing. The number of people who want to try their luck is constantly increasing, a trend that has been planned for a long time.

In Kenya, betting does not just fulfill the role of a hobby; it is an integral part of the local economy and is growing every year. To master the dynamics of this growth, it is essential to understand the statistics of the exciting world of gambling and what preferences users have.