KUCCPS Announces KMTC Programmes for March 2025 Intake: Application Details

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced diploma and certificate programmes available for the March 2025 intake at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

This announcement provides significant opportunities for students aspiring for careers in the healthcare sector. Applications close on February 14, 2025, so aspiring applicants should plan accordingly.

Certificate Programmes and Entry Requirements

KMTC offers a range of certificate courses to cater to those starting in healthcare. Programmes include:

Community Health Assistant

Health Records and Information Technology

Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing

Public Health

Medical Emergency Technician

Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine

Applicants must meet a minimum KCSE mean grade of C-. However, courses like Nutrition and Dietetics and Medical Engineering have slightly lower requirements of D+.

Diploma Programmes: Advanced Training Options at KMTC

KMTC is also offering advanced diploma programmes, including:

Clinical Medicine and Surgery

Emergency Medical Technology

Health Counselling

For these programmes, a KCSE mean grade of at least C is required.

For students interested in Health Insurance Management, a minimum of C is also the eligibility benchmark. A Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology carries additional specific requirements:

A minimum of a C in English or Kiswahili C- in Mathematics D+ in Biology or related subjects such as Chemistry, Agriculture, or Computer Science

This diploma programme is available at several campuses, offering flexibility for students to select their preferred location.

Specialized Nursing and Allied Health Programmes

For specialized nursing programmes such as the Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, the entry requirements include:

A KCSE mean grade of C

C in English or Kiswahili and Biology or Business Studies

in English or Kiswahili and Biology or Business Studies At least C- in Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics

Additional specialized programmes with specific campuses include:

Kenya Registered Nursing (Mental Health and Psychiatry) : Available at Mathare, Murang’a, and Port Reitz campuses

: Available at Mathare, Murang’a, and Port Reitz campuses Kenya Registered Nursing and Midwifery: Available at campuses in Kakamega, Homa Bay, Kombewa, and Mosoriot

Other programmes in demand include Medical Engineering, Mortuary Science, Laboratory Sciences, and Medical Social Work, all requiring a minimum grade of C. For the Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, a slightly lower entry requirement of C- applies.

Additional diploma programmes include:

Orthopaedic Technology

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Radiography and Imaging

Public Health

Speech and Language Therapy

What About TVET Institutions?

For students interested in other fields, KUCCPS has outlined opportunities at 266 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, with applications opening in May 2025. Entry requirements for these programmes include:

Diploma/Level 6 courses : A minimum mean grade of C-

: A minimum mean grade of Craft Certificate/Level 5 programmes : A minimum grade of D

: A minimum grade of Artisan Certificate/Level 4 courses: A minimum grade of E

Eligibility spans KCSE cohorts from 2000 to 2024.

Given the limited slots for each programme, aspiring applicants are strongly encouraged to apply early. Visit the KUCCPS portal to confirm eligibility and complete your application before the deadline.