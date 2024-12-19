TSC Responds to Claims of Promotion Application Glitches

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has assured teachers that they are actively working to resolve technical issues with its online promotion application portal. The problem, which began shortly after the portal’s launch on December 18, has left many educators unable to proceed with their applications, causing significant frustration.

The TSC acknowledged these concerns via official social media channels and promised to fix the disruptions soon. However, no indication has been given whether the December 30, 2024 application deadline will be extended to compensate for the downtime.

This uncertainty has heightened anxiety among affected teachers.

On December 17, TSC announced 19,943 promotion vacancies across various job groups, ranging from Chief Principal (Grade D5) to Senior Teacher II (Grade C2). These opportunities are open to both primary and post-primary teachers who meet the necessary qualifications outlined by the commission.

Dr. Nancy Macharia, TSC’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the importance of these promotions, stating, “Successful candidates shall be posted to schools where vacancies are available.” All applicants must submit Chapter Six clearance documents demonstrating integrity and legal compliance as a condition for final approval.

Below is a breakdown of key promotion categories and vacancies:

Chief Principal (Regular Schools): Grade D5, 44 vacancies

Grade D5, 44 vacancies Principal (Regular Schools): Grade D3, 652 vacancies

Grade D3, 652 vacancies Deputy Head Teacher (Primary): Grade C4, 3,653 vacancies

Grade C4, 3,653 vacancies Senior Master III (Regular Schools): Grade C5, 1,987 vacancies

Grade C5, 1,987 vacancies Senior Teacher I (Regular Primary): Grade C3, 4,703 vacancies

Grade C3, 4,703 vacancies Senior Teacher II (SNE Primary): Grade C2, 81 vacancies

Other specialized roles include 1,408 Deputy Principal III positions (Grade D1), 33 Head Teacher roles in special needs primary schools, and 183 Senior Lecturer positions in Technical Training Colleges.

Applications must be submitted online through the TSC portal by midnight on December 30, 2024. To facilitate the process, the commission has shared direct application links specific to each job group.

Many teachers have expressed frustration on social media over their inability to access the portal, questioning whether they’ll be able to complete their applications in time.

While TSC has acknowledged the problem, its lack of clarity on a potential deadline extension continues to concern educators.

The stakes are high, and teachers are urging the commission to resolve the technical issues quickly. For some, it is a life-changing opportunity, and time is running out as the December 30 deadline approaches.

What Teachers Can Do in the Meantime

For teachers looking to apply, here are some steps you can take:

Frequently check the TSC portal for updates and functionality improvements. Bookmark the direct links provided by TSC and revisit them periodically. Ensure you meet all qualifications for your intended job group before submission. Document portal issues you encounter and retain evidence for potential follow-up. Monitor official announcements for any communication about deadline extensions or alternative processes.

This promotion exercise is one of the largest initiatives the TSC has undertaken in years. It aims to reward professionalism among teachers, boost morale, and improve the delivery of education within Kenyan schools.

By filling vacancies strategically, it seeks to enhance equity and strengthen the education system.

Teachers are encouraged to stay vigilant, remain patient, and persist in their efforts to seize this career advancement opportunity.