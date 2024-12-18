TSC Announces Over 19,0000 Promotion Vacancies: How To Apply

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced exciting promotion opportunities for Kenyan teachers, providing a chance for professional growth in alignment with TSC’s aim to elevate teaching standards and enhance leadership within schools.

Below is a detailed summary of how educators can jumpstart their application process, the available positions, and key requirements for this incredible opportunity.

Where to Apply and Key Deadlines

All applications will be conducted online through the TSC portal at www.teachersonline.go.ke.

The application deadline is December 30, 2024, so ensure your submission is completed on time. Paper submissions will not be accepted.

Positions Up for Grabs

TSC has announced various promotion opportunities spanning secondary schools, Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), primary schools, and Special Needs Education (SNE). Below is an overview of the available roles:

Leadership Roles in Secondary Schools and TTCs

Chief Principal (Regular Secondary Schools) Level: T-Scale 15 Total Vacancies: 44 Requirements: At least three years as a Senior Principal (T-Scale 14) with excellent appraisals and strong mentoring skills.

Chief Principal (TTCs) Level: T-Scale 15 Total Vacancies: 3 Requirements: Same qualifications as Chief Principal for regular schools.

Senior Principal Regular Secondary Schools: 126 vacancies TTCs: 3 vacancies Level: T-Scale 14 Requirements: Three years’ experience as a Principal or Deputy Principal I (T-Scale 13) with positive appraisals.

Principal (Regular Secondary Schools) Level: T-Scale 13 Vacancies: 652 Requirements: Minimum six months as Deputy Principal II or Senior Master I (T-Scale 12) with a proven track record.



Deputy Principals

Deputy Principal I (TTCs) Level: T-Scale 13 Vacancies: 3 Requirements: At least six months as Deputy Principal II, Senior Master I, or Senior Lecturer I (T-Scale 12).

Deputy Principal II (Post-Primary Institutions) Level: T-Scale 12 Vacancies: 786 Requirements: Six months of service as Deputy Principal III or Senior Master II (T-Scale 11).



Primary Schools and Special Needs Education (SNE)

Senior Head Teacher (Regular Primary Schools) Level: T-Scale 11 Vacancies: 254 Requirements: Three years as a Head Teacher or Deputy Head Teacher (T-Scale 10).

Senior Head Teacher (SNE Primary Schools) Level: T-Scale 11 Vacancies: 7 Requirements: Same as regular role, but a Diploma in Special Needs Education is also required.

Head Teacher (Regular Primary Schools) Level: T-Scale 10 Vacancies: 1,308 Requirements: Six months as Deputy Head Teacher II (T-Scale 9).

Head Teacher (SNE Primary Schools) Level: T-Scale 10 Vacancies: 33 Requirements: Similar to the regular post but requires a Diploma in Special Needs Education.



Simple Steps to Apply

To apply, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Portal: Go to www.teachersonline.go.ke. Complete the Online Application: Follow the provided instructions and fill out your details. Submit Before the Deadline: Ensure you apply by December 30, 2024. Late submissions won’t be accepted.

Remember, manual applications are not allowed, and teachers with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply as TSC promotes equal opportunities.

What You’ll Need

Applicants must prepare valid Chapter 6 compliance documents for the interview stage. These include certificates for good conduct, ethics compliance, and similar credentials. Successful candidates will be placed in schools with a current need, allowing them to make a significant impact where it matters most.

Promotions within education go beyond new titles—they represent an opportunity to take on more meaningful roles, inspire others, and help shape the future of education in Kenya. Whether you are an experienced educator or someone with a strong track record, this is your chance to shine and grow professionally.

Though the deadline is December 30, 2024, don’t wait until the last minute. Visit the TSC portal today, carefully review the requirements, and take your next step toward a rewarding career in education. Good luck!