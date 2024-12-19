Speeding Miraa Vehicle Claims Lives of Two Cousins in Kirinyaga County

A speeding miraa vehicle claimed the lives of two cousins in a road accident on Tuesday night at Difathas Market in Kirinyaga County.

Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Philip Njagi, who recently completed his Form Four exams, and 29-year-old Anthony Kariuki, both from Karigi village in Gichugu Constituency.

The cousins were riding a motorcycle when a Toyota Hilux, transporting miraa, struck them. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling from Meru to Nairobi when the driver lost control and hit the motorcycle, dragging it several meters along the road.

The collision instantly killed both men, sparking protests from residents. The crowd demanded justice and called for the driver’s blood, but the driver fled the scene. Residents later barricaded the busy road, demanding the driver’s arrest.

“This is not the first time this has happened. Recently, two children from Kithogondo Slums in Ngurubani were killed by a speeding miraa vehicle. Today, it’s two people from Kiarigi Village. We demand accountability from the owners of these vehicles,” lamented Dan Murango, a resident.

Police had to intervene to restore calm in the area. The authorities eventually intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Mwea East Sub-County police boss, Mohammed Jarso, confirmed that the driver would face charges of causing death by careless driving.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The tragedy follows a similar incident in Ngurubani just three weeks ago, where two children, aged 12 and 7, were killed by a speeding miraa vehicle.

The vehicle, which was overtaking another on a road section with spikes erected by the county government for cess collection, struck the children as they cycled to school.

The children, who attended Ngurubani and Thiba primary schools, were laid to rest on December 4, leaving their community in deep mourning.

Now, residents are urging the government to enforce stricter regulations on miraa transportation to prevent further loss of life.