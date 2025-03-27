Creative Economy Conference: Kenya and U.S. to Empower Young Innovators

Kenya and the United States will co-host a creative economy conference later this year, bringing together artists, filmmakers, and innovators from both nations. The event aims to foster knowledge exchange, nurture talent, drive innovation in the creative and film industries, and improve livelihoods.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy, and Sports Salim Mvurya said the initiative stemmed from bilateral discussions during President William Ruto’s state visit to Atlanta, USA, last year.

Mvurya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the creative sector, recognizing its growing role as a key source of income for young Kenyans.

“We are focused on economically empowering creatives and providing opportunities that inspire growth. We look forward to impactful contributions from U.S. creatives during the conference,” Mvurya stated after meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Marc Billard on Wednesday.

Billard echoed Mvurya’s sentiments, emphasizing the United States’ dedication to youth development through continued collaboration.

“The youth are our future, and creating opportunities that connect talent, skills, and knowledge between Kenya and the U.S. remains a key objective that we will continue to advance,” he said.

Mvurya further noted that the Kenyan government is fast-tracking policies and legislative frameworks to create an environment where young people can hone their skills, pursue their passions, and drive innovation in the creative industry.

Kenya and Serbia Partner to Foster Sports and Creative Economy Growth

Meanwhile, Kenya and Serbia have agreed to draft a memorandum of understanding and fast-track exchange programs aimed at fostering talent development, talent scouting, and socio-economic growth in youth affairs, the creative economy, and sports.

Both countries see this partnership as a chance to leverage each other’s strengths for mutual benefit.

During bilateral talks with Serbian Ambassador Danijela Cubrilo, Mvurya emphasized the need to collaborate in sports and youth affairs.

“We want to explore opportunities for twinning sporting activities such as football, basketball, volleyball, and water sports, allowing Serbian athletes to experience high-altitude training and friendly matches in Kenya, and vice versa,” Mvurya said.

He also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the creative sector, stressing the importance of formalizing these efforts through structured agreements.

Ambassador Cubrilo commended Kenya’s progress in nurturing talent, noting its impact on improving youth livelihoods.

“We are eager to foster this cooperation. In sports, Kenyans are known for their drive to excel in championships, an attribute that aligns with Serbian athletes.

The creative economy is a priority for both our countries, and we can achieve more through shared experiences,” she stated.