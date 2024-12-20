More Speed Cameras to Be Deployed During Festive Season

The government has approved the nationwide deployment of speed cameras to curb speeding and enhance road safety during the festive season.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration announced on Thursday that a multi-agency team will enforce speed limits to reduce road accidents. Officers have been instructed to stay vigilant on major highways and critical roads to ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.

Base Commanders and officers have been tasked with actively monitoring and addressing any non-compliance with traffic rules. The ministry highlighted this as part of the national goal to cut road fatalities by 50% by 2028.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi directed officers to crack down on illegal and unlicensed Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating as passenger carriers.

“Such vehicles must not transport passengers as they fail to meet the safety standards outlined in the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations of 2014,” Mudavadi stated.

He further emphasized the strict enforcement of roadworthiness regulations, ensuring all PSVs possess valid road service licenses for either long-distance or commuter routes. “This will guarantee that only safe vehicles are on our roads,” he added.

Mudavadi also announced increased police patrols along key highways, both during the day and night, to monitor traffic and enforce compliance with laws. These efforts aim to discourage reckless driving, curb speeding, and prevent unlicensed or overloaded PSVs from operating.

Mudavadi urged drivers, particularly PSV operators on long routes, to prioritize safety. “Drive carefully and ensure this festive season is free from unnecessary tragedies,” he appealed.

These measures underline the government’s commitment to reducing accidents and saving lives during the holiday period.