500 Nannies Needed for Saudi Arabia: Labour Minister Announces Recruitment Drive

The Labour and Social Protection Ministry has announced an urgent recruitment drive by a Saudi Arabian Human Resource team seeking to hire 500 nannies from Kenya. The team will conduct interviews in Nairobi, looking to fill positions for female candidates with at least one year of child care experience.

The recruitment is specifically for nannies, not housemaids, and involves child-focused duties only. Successful candidates will assist children with mobility, help with feeding and bathing, supervise homework, and introduce children to the English language.

Qualifications and Requirements

Interested candidates must meet several qualifications and requirements to apply. These include holding a certificate, diploma, or graduate degree in any field, along with a minimum of one year of child care experience. Candidates should also be clean, well-dressed, and articulate, with excellent communication skills in English.

Applicants must have a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an eCitizen application in progress. Additionally, they must submit a current Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of an ongoing eCitizen application. A CV and recommendation letter are also required. Extra certifications, such as First Aid, will be considered an advantage.

Salary and Benefits

Nannies hired by the Saudi Arabian company will receive a monthly salary ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 Riyals, approximately Kes. 41,000 to Kes. 52,000, tax-free. In addition to the salary, the company offers free accommodation, three meals a day, free transport to and from work, and full medical care.

If an employee is dissatisfied with their assigned family, they will be reassigned to another family. This ensures that workers are comfortable with their placements.

Financial Requirements

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable medical fee of Kes. 13,500. The company will cover all other pre-arrival costs, including visas and flight tickets, making it easier for successful candidates to travel.

Interview Details

Interviews for the nanny positions will take place in Nairobi on December 6th, 2024, at The Nairobi National Polytechnic on Mogira Road, opposite Pangani Police Station. The interviews will run from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Travel Expectations

Candidates selected for the job must be ready to travel to Saudi Arabia by the end of the year or early next year.