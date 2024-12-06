Poisons Board Quarantines Injection Drug Due to Quality Concerns

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has ordered the immediate quarantine of Flurasted 500 (5-Fluorouracil) Injection, Batch No. HHP24017, which is used in cancer treatment. This action follows complaints regarding the drug’s appearance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 5, PPB explained that the quarantine order was prompted by concerns over the visual quality of the batch.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has ordered the quarantine of Flurasted 500 (5-Fluorouracil) Injection, Batch No. HHP24017, manufactured by Halsted Pharma Private Limited, India,” the statement confirmed.

PPB CEO Fred Siyoi directed all pharmaceutical outlets and healthcare facilities to immediately quarantine the affected batch, halting its distribution and use. He further advised, “The Board encourages all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare professionals, and the public to quarantine this batch immediately and cease its distribution, sale, issuance, or use.”

Siyoi further urged the public to report any suspected cases of substandard medicines or adverse drug reactions to their nearest healthcare facility or directly to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

This quarantine order follows a similar action taken recently by the PPB, when it mandated the recall of Efinox nasal drops due to labeling errors during packaging. On November 22, the board announced the recall of Efinox 1% w/v Batch No. 82979 and Efinox 0.5% w/v Batch No. 82978, produced by Laboratory and Allied Ltd, Kenya, after mix-ups in labeling the correct product with the wrong strength.

The PPB advised the public to return the affected products to healthcare facilities or their respective suppliers.