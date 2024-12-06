600 Rider Jobs in Dubai: CS Mutua Announces Recruitment and Earnings Breakdown

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 600 job openings for motorcycle riders in Dubai.

In an update on December 5, Mutua revealed that officials from a UAE-based company will visit Kenya to conduct interviews and hire riders for the positions.

The requirements for candidates include a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an ongoing eCitizen application, a current Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of an eCitizen application, and a valid rider’s license. While prior experience is not mandatory, Mutua noted that it would be an added advantage for applicants.

Successful candidates will undergo a four-month training program in Dubai, with the company assisting them in obtaining UAE riding licenses.

However, the company does not cover pre-arrival costs. Each selected candidate must meet a financial requirement of Kes.167,900, which covers various expenses.

The breakdown of the costs includes Kes.81,400 for the Human Resource provider in Dubai, Kes. 40,000 for airfare, Kes. 16,500 for a non-refundable medical fee (to be paid upfront), and Kes. 30,000 for processing fees.

CS Mutua explained that banks are aligned to offer loans to cover these costs, with repayment to begin once candidates start working in Dubai. The medical fee is paid first, while the remaining costs can be settled after passing medical exams.

“This ensures no unnecessary losses,” the CS said.

In terms of earnings, Mutua stated that successful candidates will earn at least Kes. 104,000 per month, tax-free. This salary is in addition to free accommodation, comprehensive medical care, a motorbike provided by the company, and a work visa.

“Riders will earn 7.5 dirhams per delivery trip. With a minimum of 15 trips per day, riders will earn 112.5 dirhams daily. For 26 working days, this totals 2,925 dirhams (approximately Ksh 104,000, tax-free). Riders who are proactive can increase their earnings by completing over 30 deliveries a day,” he explained.

Interviews will be held in Nairobi on December 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024, at Kamukunji TVC, next to Kamukunji Primary, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

In Malindi, interviews will take place on December 13th and 14th, 2024, at Kilifi North TVC, Watamu Town, next to Watamu Primary, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

“Successful applicants must be ready to travel to Dubai before the end of the year. I encourage all hustlers, especially bodaboda riders, to seize this opportunity and try their luck,” Mutua added.