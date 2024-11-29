Murkomen Confirms Kasarani Renovations on Track for 2025 CHAN (PHOTOS)

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen expressed confidence in the ongoing renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for February 2025.

During a site visit on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Murkomen commended the contractor’s 24-hour work schedule, ensuring that the renovations would be completed within the set timelines.

“I am confident that with the contractor implementing a 24-hour work schedule, the facelift will be completed within the set deadlines,” Murkomen said.

In addition to inspecting the renovations, Murkomen engaged with young athletes training at the nearby Kasarani Annex. He emphasized that nurturing these emerging talents is vital for the future of Kenyan football.

“These budding talents represent the future of our football. These training programs not only keep them active but also nurture their skills, laying a strong foundation for their professional careers,” he added.

Murkomen highlighted that the renovations are part of Kenya’s efforts to align its sports infrastructure with global standards. His visit coincided with a second round of inspections by Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials assessing stadiums for the upcoming CHAN.

Set to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the 2025 CHAN will be a historic first.

Murkomen reassured that Kenya is prepared to host both the CHAN and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Some photos of the ongoing renovations at Kasarani Stadium.