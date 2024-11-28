CAF Officials Inspect Kenya’s Readiness for Historic CHAN 2024 Tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials have started their second round of inspections in Kenya to evaluate the country’s preparedness for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). This visit focuses on stadiums, training facilities, and infrastructure critical to the successful hosting of the tournament.

The CAF delegation arrived in Kenya on the morning of Wednesday, November 27, 2024, kicking off their inspection at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). As a primary hub for international arrivals, JKIA plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth logistics for players, officials, and fans.

Key facilities under assessment during this visit include the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, both of which are expected to host CHAN 2024 matches. Over the past year, these stadiums have undergone extensive renovations to meet the tournament’s standards, as well as preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to an itinerary shared by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), CAF officials will today inspect Nyayo Stadium, as well as Kenya Police Sacco Stadium, and Ulinzi Sports Complex as potential training sites.

Additionally, they are assessing four major hotels in Nairobi—Radisson Blu, JW Marriott, Kempinski, and Hyatt Regency—for their suitability as team accommodations and draw venues.

Friday Inspection

On Friday, November 29, 2024, the delegation will shift its focus to Kasarani Main Stadium, Kasarani Annexe, and Kenya Sports Academy Grounds. They will also evaluate Safari Park Hotel, Glee Hotel, Tribe, and Holiday Inn as potential accommodation and event venues.

The delegation will conclude their visit with a review meeting with Kenyan officials before departing on Saturday.

CAF last visited Kenya in June 2024 to assess Nyayo Stadium’s readiness for a 2026 World Cup qualifier. That visit was followed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe’s meeting with President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and FKF officials to discuss Kenya’s tournament preparations.

Kenya is optimistic that CAF will approve its readiness to co-host CHAN 2024 alongside East African neighbors Uganda and Tanzania. This year’s CHAN marks a historic milestone as the first to be jointly hosted by three nations.

A successful CHAN 2024 will position East Africa as a strong contender for future CAF and FIFA tournaments while boosting Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania’s reputation as prime destinations for sports tourism and development.

Here’s the full Inspection Itinerary