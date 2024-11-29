Azimio Coalition Considers Rebranding as Affiliate Parties Plan to Exit

A faction within the Azimio Coalition is exploring the possibility of rebranding as several affiliate parties plan to exit the alliance.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo addressed these concerns, firmly denying that the coalition is on the verge of collapse. Despite Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua’s announcement to withdraw her party from the coalition, Maanzo assured that Azimio remains intact.

As a member of the Wiper Party, Maanzo emphasized that Azimio would cease to exist if all affiliate parties withdrew, leaving only one party in the coalition. He revealed that Azimio is considering a rebrand or a name change as part of its efforts to revitalize the coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We want to build a bigger coalition. We could rebrand or give it another name. We will invite more partners and we know Kenyans are with us,” Maanzo stated. His comments reflected a strategy to attract new members and partners, aiming to strengthen the coalition’s political influence.

Maanzo also clarified that ODM’s decision to send some members to the government did not affect the coalition’s structure in Parliament. “When ODM sent a few people to government, the party structure in Parliament remained because Azimio had not been dissolved,” he confirmed.

Maanzo’s statements come after DAP-K, led by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, announced it was beginning the process of leaving the coalition. Speaking at a national delegates meeting in Webuye, Wamalwa explained that DAP-K could no longer remain in Azimio, as their ODM partners are now in government.

He criticized ODM’s support for government policies, including tax increases, stating that DAP-K would not align with those supporting such actions.

“As DAP, we can no longer maintain a relationship with those who are not like-minded. Those aiding Ruto in introducing more taxes to Kenyans are not aligned with our values. When John Mbadi brings back those taxes, it won’t just be Ruto’s responsibility; our members will be complicit,” he stated.