Benni McCarthy Discusses Linking Kenyan Football Talent to Top European Clubs

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has shared his plans to help Kenyan players break into top European football leagues. During an interview on April 7, 2025, McCarthy expressed his eagerness to leverage his extensive network to connect Kenyan talent with major European clubs.

One example McCarthy provided was his willingness to reach out to Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo, a close friend from their time together at FC Porto. McCarthy explained that Nuno’s ability to spot and nurture raw talent made him an ideal contact to consider when recommending promising Kenyan players.

However, McCarthy clarified that such recommendations would only be made once his coaching staff is fully settled in Kenya and has a comprehensive understanding of players’ abilities and profiles.

“First, we need to settle in,” McCarthy stated. “Once we do, if there are players who deserve a chance at top clubs, it’ll be easy to pick up the phone and call, say, Nottingham Forest. Nuno is one of my close friends from Porto, and it would cost me nothing to call him and say, ‘I’ve got a player here; maybe have a look at him.’”

He even jokingly mentioned Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma as an example of a player who could be recommended.

McCarthy Praises Kenyan Players

McCarthy also shared his admiration for the ambition of Kenyan players, describing them as highly motivated to prove themselves on the European stage. He explained that his interactions with local players have left him impressed by their drive to play for some of the world’s top clubs.

He believes exporting talent to Europe is vital for the growth and success of Harambee Stars. McCarthy highlighted that many players are eager to step outside their comfort zones to compete at the highest levels.

“What I’ve seen here in Kenya is that many players are eager to go to Europe. They are not afraid of stepping out of their comfort zone because they believe they can make it in Europe,” McCarthy said.

“When you talk to players in the national team, they have great aspirations. That is my type of player. How can you not be excited about players with those kinds of ambitions, because for you to get to Europe, you have to have success in your national team?” McCarthy remarked.