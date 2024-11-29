Traffic Advisory: Key Nairobi Roads to Close This Sunday for World AIDS Day Half Marathon

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has issued a traffic advisory for this Sunday, December 1, warning motorists of potential disruptions in Nairobi. The road closures are part of the World AIDS Day Half Marathon, scheduled to take place from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti confirmed that several major roads in the city will be temporarily closed to accommodate the event, which will start at Nyayo National Stadium and end at Museum Hill.

Key routes affected include Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue, as well as several other streets such as Koinange Street, Muindi Mbingu Street, Wabera Street, Taifa Road, Harambee Avenue, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Additional roads that will be temporarily closed include Lower and Upper Hill roads, Marathon Road, Ragati Road, Hospital Road, Elgon Road, Matumbato Road, Masaba Road, Wakihuri Road, Bunyala Road, Commercial Street, Enterprise Road, Dar es Salaam Road, Dunga Road, Lusaka Road, and Aerodrome Road.

Kinoti urged the public to plan for these traffic changes and use alternative routes as guided by traffic marshals. He expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and advised drivers to adjust their schedules accordingly.

World AIDS Day, commemorated annually on December 1, aims to raise awareness about the global AIDS epidemic.

This year’s theme, “Take the rights path: My health, my right!” as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizes the health and well-being of men and boys. The marathon serves as a platform to promote these important health initiatives.