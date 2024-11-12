Apply Now: Kenya Power Opens Attachment Applications for 2025

Kenya Power, the national power distributor, has announced attachment opportunities for university students across the country. The company is looking for continuing students who are eager to gain practical work experience in various departments.

In a public notice issued on Monday, November 11, 2024, Kenya Power confirmed that the three-month attachment program will run from January to March 2025. During this period, students will have the opportunity to develop essential employability skills while gaining hands-on experience in the energy sector.

The company emphasized its alignment with the government’s efforts to empower youth and enhance their job readiness.

The attachment opportunities are open to both technical and non-technical students pursuing Bachelor’s Degrees, Diplomas, or Craft Certificates. Fields eligible for the program include Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Power Option), Mechanical or Automotive Engineering, Building and Civil Engineering, Plumbing, and other technical and non-technical disciplines.

To be eligible for the Kenya Power attachment program, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Full-time Availability : Applicants must commit to being available for the full three-month duration of the program.

: Applicants must commit to being available for the full three-month duration of the program. Academic Status : Only continuing students enrolled in Degree, Diploma, or Craft Certificate programs from accredited institutions are eligible to apply.

: Only continuing students enrolled in Degree, Diploma, or Craft Certificate programs from accredited institutions are eligible to apply. Introduction Letter : Applicants must provide a valid introduction letter from their learning institution.

: Applicants must provide a valid introduction letter from their learning institution. Reference Numbers : Undergraduate applicants should use Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/25/1 . Diploma applicants should use Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/25/1 . Craft Certificate applicants should use Reference No. KP1/ATTCERT/25/1 .

:

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through the Kenya Power Careers website at www.kplc.co.ke/careers.

New users must register while returning users can log in to their accounts and submit their applications.

The deadline for applications is Monday, November 25, 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants are encouraged to review the online manual for additional guidance.