PSC Invites Applications for 290 ICT Assistant Roles at Ministry of ICT

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is now accepting applications for 290 job openings at the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy. The positions are for ICT Assistant III roles within the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy.

Successful candidates will contribute to developing, maintaining, and optimizing ICT systems that support government service delivery. Additionally, ICT Assistants will implement technological solutions to enhance efficiency, improve user experiences, and ensure secure data management.

Responsibilities for ICT Assistant III include installing, updating, and configuring operating systems. They will also collect ICT operational data, install and configure ICT end-user devices, and implement ICT policies, regulations, and guidelines.

Furthermore, ICT Assistants will repair and maintain ICT equipment and peripherals, troubleshoot and resolve network, software, and hardware issues, and monitor ICT equipment performance for optimal functioning.

To qualify for the position, candidates must hold a Diploma in one of the following fields: Computer Science, Information Communication Technology, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Computer Networking, Software Engineering, Business Information Technology, Data Science, Telecommunications Engineering, or Cyber Security. An equivalent qualification from a recognized institution is also acceptable.

Interested and qualified individuals should submit their applications online through the Public Service Commission’s platforms, including the official website at www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal at www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The deadline for applications is February 4, 2025, at 5 PM. Applicants are encouraged to review the detailed job descriptions and requirements on the Commission’s website before submitting their applications.