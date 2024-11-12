Judge Skips Case Challenging Adani-JKIA Deal, Court Orders Halt on Execution

The case challenging the deal between the Kenyan government and Adani Airport Holdings was postponed on Monday after the court informed the parties that the judge handling the case was unavailable.

However, the court’s orders to halt the execution of the deal remain in place until the matter is resolved.

The petitioners have moved to court to block a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the government and Adani, which would grant the Indian firm a 30-year lease to develop and manage Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

After the adjournment, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, who represent aviation workers in the case, addressed the media. They urged the government to cancel the deal, emphasizing that Kenya can expand JKIA independently.

“This is state capture… Adani operates with secrecy. We are committed to fighting for transparency for both this generation and future generations,” Kalonzo stated.

Eugene Wamalwa added, “If Adani controls JKIA, they will paralyze our country.”

The court has rescheduled the case for November 27, while the case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will be heard on November 17, 2024.

Additionally, a preliminary objection has been filed in the case, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear and decide the matter. The petitioner seeks to have the deal declared unconstitutional, arguing that the process was rushed and bypassed standard procedures.