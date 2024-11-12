Kindiki Warns Corrupt Officials: Public Funds Should Serve Kenyans, Not Personal Gains

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki issued a stern warning to state officials involved in corruption, affirming that the Kenya Kwanza administration will ensure the law takes its course against anyone found guilty of misusing public resources.

He stressed that diverting public funds intended for infrastructure projects to support struggling Kenyans brings misfortune. “It is a curse to use public funds for personal benefits,” Kindiki remarked.

The Second in Command added, “It is a curse because of the cries of poor people who cannot access medicine and die from preventable causes. That cry reaches out to God.”

Kindiki further emphasized that while divine judgment may come, the government has the constitution and the law to protect public resources.

“We will make sure we use all means to protect public resources. To those used to stealing public resources, your days are numbered,” he added.

Expressing his full support for President William Ruto’s commitment to safeguarding national resources, Kindiki underscored that public funds should be dedicated to essential amenities that improve Kenyans’ quality of life.

“I am fully behind the president in ensuring we protect the resources of the people of Kenya. We want these resources used to build hospitals, schools, roads, and other essential needs. God will bless us as a nation for this,” he said.

The Deputy President made these remarks at Jesus Palace of Praise Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, during a Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service. He noted that the country’s economic situation has improved since they took office, pointing out that the Kenyan shilling has strengthened from Kes.165 to Kes.127 against the dollar.

Kindiki explained that a stronger shilling reflects a healthier economy, which helps lower-income citizens manage their expenses better. He also urged patience and unity among Kenyans as the government works to boost household incomes and improve livelihoods.

“We thank Kenyan citizens for their patience as we address economic challenges and enhance their quality of life,” he stated.