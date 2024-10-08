This is How To Confirm if a Hospital is Registered With SHA

The echoes of viral videos showing chronic patients being turned away from hospitals have barely faded, yet Kenya’s healthcare landscape is already shifting again. In a welcome development, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with private and faith-based facilities that haven’t yet inked their contracts.

These facilities will continue serving patients until October 8, with the assurance that all expenses incurred during this limbo period will be covered. It’s a Band-Aid on a wound that’s still raw, but for many Kenyans, it’s a welcome reprieve.

Amidst this whirlwind of change, the SHA has unveiled a comprehensive list of healthcare facilities now under contract with the government. It’s a veritable treasure map for Kenyans navigating the new health scheme, accessible at https://sha.go.ke/resources/categories/2.

This digital catalog spans the nation, listing a staggering 4,760 public health facilities across all 47 counties, from humble dispensaries to towering teaching hospitals.

In a move that feels like a targeted response to recent outcries, they’ve spotlighted facilities specializing in cancer care and renal diseases.

Fifty-three cancer care centers now dot the map across 20 counties, with Nairobi City emerging as a cancer care hub, hosting 14 of these facilities. For those requiring renal care, 180 facilities stand ready, ensuring that no county is left behind in this critical area of healthcare.

The transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA hasn’t been without its bumps and bruises. Initially, confusion reigned supreme, especially in the private sector. Some hospitals, claiming they were contractless, turned patients away, sparking a public uproar.

For Kenyans whose health fates are tied to government-owned facilities, the path seems somewhat clearer. They can now access services from all level 2 to level 6 hospitals, a seamless integration that offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise turbulent transition.

The coming weeks will be crucial as private facilities race against the October 8 deadline to submit their signed contracts.