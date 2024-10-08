Morara Kebaso Asks Kenyans for Security Donations, Promises Not To Account for it

In the wake of a violent incident at the Bomas of Kenya, activist Morara Kebaso has issued a public appeal for financial assistance to bolster his personal security.

The request comes as Kebaso faces mounting concerns over his safety following a series of confrontations related to his outspoken criticism of the current administration.

Kebaso’s latest call for support, shared via social media, emphasizes the confidential nature of the intended security expenditures.

He stated, “I am requesting Kenyans of goodwill to support me in boosting my security infrastructure and manpower.” The activist made it clear that he would not be providing public accounting for the funds, urging only those who trust him implicitly to contribute.

This appeal follows a troubling event on Friday, where Kebaso was assaulted at Bomas by what appeared as paid goons. The activist had arrived to participate in public discussions regarding the potential impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as Kebaso entered the auditorium, with reports of individuals throwing chairs and attempting to physically assault him.

The situation escalated rapidly, with Kebaso facing intense heckling and ultimately being forcibly removed from the premises. He later sought medical attention for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Kebaso has since alleged that the attack was premeditated, citing difficulties he encountered even before entering the facility.

According to Kebaso’s account, tensions within the auditorium heightened when the event’s moderator, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’, appeared displeased by the positive reception Kebaso received from some attendees.

The activist claims this reaction precipitated the outbreak of violence.

In response to the incident, Kebaso has called upon high-ranking law enforcement officials, including Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to apprehend those responsible for the assault. As of now, no arrests have been reported in connection with the Bomas incident.

This recent attack is not an isolated occurrence in Kebaso’s experiences as an activist. Prior to the Bomas event, he was arrested at his Kahawa Sukari offices under circumstances he describes as unclear. Authorities took him to the Regional Police Headquarters in Nairobi, where he faced accusations of cyber harassment.

Kebaso has gained notoriety as a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s administration, frequently challenging the progress and implementation of various government initiatives, despite the apparent risks to his personal safety.