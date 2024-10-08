Impeachment Lawyers: These are The 20 Lawyers Representing DP Gachagua in Parliament

As Kenya’s political landscape braces for a high-stakes showdown, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to face the National Assembly at 5 pm on Tuesday. The nation watches with bated breath as Gachagua prepares to defend himself against 11 charges that threaten his position in government, and his political career.

In a striking demonstration of legal firepower, Gachagua has enlisted the services of approximately 20 attorneys, forming a formidable bulwark against the impeachment motion. This legal ensemble boasts a rich tapestry of experience, with several members having cut their teeth on presidential election petitions and other high-profile political cases.

“We have looked through the points, the accusations against the deputy president and we are prepared to deal with it,” declared Victor Swanya, one of the key figures in Gachagua’s defense team. Swanya, who previously took legal action to halt the impeachment proceedings, exudes confidence in the face of the looming political storm.

At the helm of this impressive legal armada stands Senior Counsel Paul Muite, a titan of Kenya’s legal profession with over half a century of experience. Muite’s involvement adds gravitas to Gachagua’s defense, given his history of representing political heavyweights in crucial cases. Notably, Muite played a pivotal role in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal battles during the 2013 and 2017 presidential petitions.

The team’s roster reads like a who’s who of Kenya’s legal elite. Among the notable names are George Wandati, Faith Waigwa, Elisha Ongoya, Ndengwa Njiru, George Sakimpa, Murigi Kamande, Willis Otieno, Amos Kisilu, Tom Macharia, and Julia Omwamba. Each brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table, creating a multifaceted defense strategy.

Intriguingly, some members of Gachagua’s legal team were involved in the very election that brought him and President William Ruto to power. Muite, for instance, represented four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members who contested the 2022 presidential election results.

The team’s expertise extends beyond election law. Elisha Ongoya, for example, successfully defended Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza against two impeachment motions in the Senate Assembly. Ongoya also played a crucial role in the legal battle that led to the defeat of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Supreme Court.

Tom Macharia, another key player in Gachagua’s defense, brings over 25 years of legal acumen to the team. His prowess in dispute resolution earned him recognition from Chambers & Partners, a respected legal publication, in 2021.

As the political drama unfolds, all eyes are on this elite legal team. Their collective experience in navigating the turbulent waters of Kenyan politics may prove crucial in preserving Gachagua’s position. The impending debate in the National Assembly promises to be a testament to the intersection of law and politics in Kenya’s democratic landscape.