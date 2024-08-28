Starlink’s New Satellites to Enable Direct Internet and Mobile Access on Phones

Starlink is gearing up to offer Internet and mobile services directly to subscribers’ phones, aiming to strengthen its market presence. According to a recent update on Starlink’s official website, the company’s new satellites will come equipped with advanced Evolved Node B (eNodeB) modems. These modems will function like cellphone towers in space, allowing Starlink’s network to integrate seamlessly with existing mobile networks, much like a standard roaming partner.

The eNodeB modems serve as base station equipment that handles the radio interface with mobile devices. Once the service is activated, it will connect to ordinary, unmodified phones that are 4G LTE-compatible, without the need for additional equipment.

LTE, or Long-Term Evolution, is a fourth-generation (4G) wireless standard that provides faster speeds and greater network capacity for mobile phones and other cellular devices compared to the older third-generation (3G) technology. Phone carriers use LTE technology to deliver wireless data directly to consumers’ phones.

Starlink highlighted the ease of access with their new service, stating, “Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data.” The company also emphasized that, in addition to expanding mobile coverage, the service would enable widespread Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, reaching millions of devices across critical global industries that are currently outside of terrestrial coverage.

The Direct to Cell satellites will be launched initially on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, followed by launches on the Starship. Once these satellites are in orbit, they will connect via laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation, ensuring global connectivity.

Starlink has announced that text messaging capabilities are expected to roll out before the end of this year, with voice and data services becoming available to users next year. The company began testing the service on January 2, and reported successful early trials. Just six days after the launch, technicians were able to send and receive the first text messages using the U.S.-based T-Mobile network spectrum, all from unmodified cell phones on the ground.

One of the significant challenges Starlink faced was figuring out how to transmit strong radio signals to and from mobile phones that were not originally designed to connect with satellites. To overcome this, Starlink’s technical team developed custom silicon chips onboard the satellites, specifically optimized for this purpose, which help reduce both power consumption and costs. Additionally, the team designed large, advanced phased arrays with highly sensitive radio receivers and powerful transmitters to facilitate communication with mobile phones from space.

“The antennas were designed to ride on the Starlink v2mini satellites and are reliably launched and deployed to low-Earth orbit every few days by the Falcon 9 rocket,” Starlink noted. The firm also stressed its goal of connecting everyone using their existing phones without requiring new devices, upgrades, or special apps, by utilizing standard LTE/4G protocols.

The satellite service will be ready for global deployment, pending regulatory approvals, and will not require dedicated ground infrastructure. To enable this, Starlink plans to partner with existing telecom operators, who will provide the necessary LTE spectrum for transmitting satellite signals.

This strategy will allow Starlink to integrate seamlessly as a standard roaming partner with local network operators. In return, these onboarded operators will gain reciprocal global access, enabling their users to access the service while traveling in any partner country.

The Direct to Cell service is set to complement Starlink’s existing home and office installations, which have already gained popularity among users in Kenya, challenging local providers like Safaricom, Jamii Telecommunications Limited, and Zuku.