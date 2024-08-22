How To Get a Starlink Kit for Rental Service in Kenya

American satellite internet service provider Starlink has launched a kit rental option in Kenya, providing an accessible solution for customers who cannot afford to purchase the hardware outright. The company unveiled this new rental service on Wednesday, expanding its efforts to connect more people to high-speed internet.

In Kenya, Starlink customers can now rent the kit, which normally retails for $350 (KES 45,150), for just $15.15 (KES 1,950) per month. Additionally, a one-time activation fee of $21 (KES 2,700) applies.

These costs are separate from the monthly internet service plans, which start at $10 (KES 1,300) for a 50GB plan.

For those needing more extensive internet access, a standard plan is available for $50.50 (KES 6,500) per month, both plans offering speeds of over 200 Mbps.

Notably, Starlink’s hardware rental option is not a limited-time offer. This launch marks another step in the company’s aggressive strategy to capture a share of Kenya’s rapidly growing internet market. Since its launch in July 2023, the retail price of the Starlink kit was initially set at KES 89,000, a significant barrier for many potential customers. However, the company has gradually decreased prices over the past year, often introducing limited-time offers to encourage adoption.

Earlier this year, Starlink announced a reduction in hardware costs to as low as KES 39,500. Last month, it introduced another promotion, offering the kit for KES 29,000. These price cuts aim to make satellite internet more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

Starlink has also launched cheaper service plans to compete with local internet providers such as market leader Safaricom and Airtel. For instance, Starlink’s 50GB monthly data plan at KES 1,300 is significantly less expensive than Airtel’s KES 3,000 for a similar package. Furthermore, Safaricom’s 45GB monthly plan costs KES 2,500, underscoring Starlink’s competitive pricing strategy.

Lowering the price of its hardware kit has positively impacted the number of satellite internet subscribers in Kenya. While 4,808 subscribers may still seem modest in a country of over 50 million people, it marks a substantial increase from just 405 subscriptions at the time of Starlink’s launch. This growth illustrates the potential for satellite internet services in the region.

However, some uncertainties remain regarding the rental scheme. It is unclear whether this arrangement includes a rent-to-own option, which would allow renters to eventually own the kit. Additionally, there is no information on how to return the kit if a user decides to terminate the service. This lack of clarity raises questions about the potential transition to a rent-to-own model, although Starlink has yet to confirm this possibility.

How To Get a Starlink Kit for Rental Service in Kenya

For customers interested in renting a Starlink kit in Kenya, the process is straightforward:

Visit the Starlink Website: Start by going to the official Starlink website to check availability and details specific to Kenya. Create a Starlink Account: Register for a Starlink account to access rental options and services. Select the Rental Option: Once logged in, choose the kit rental option available on the platform. Pay the Activation Fee: Complete the transaction by paying the one-time activation fee of KES 2,700. Choose a Service Plan: Select a suitable internet service plan that meets your needs. Receive the Starlink Kit: After payment and order confirmation, you will receive your Starlink kit. Follow Setup Instructions: Use the provided setup instructions to get started with your satellite internet connection immediately.

For the most up-to-date information and specific rental terms, customers should consult directly with Starlink or authorized resellers in Kenya.