Haiti Mission: Kenyan Police Advance Despite Salary Hurdles and Resource Challenges

The Kenyan Police Contingent, part of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti, has achieved significant progress in stabilizing the Caribbean nation.

According to the National Police Service (NPS) Headquarters in Nairobi, the team has been instrumental in enhancing public safety, reclaiming key infrastructure from gangs, and reopening vital roads. These efforts have enabled thousands of displaced Haitians to return home.

Two months into their deployment, the Kenyan officers have closely collaborated with the Haiti National Police (HNP), working tirelessly to restore order in the region. Acting Inspector General of the National Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, commended MSS Force Commander Mr. Godfrey Otunge and his team for their dedication and patriotism, highlighting their crucial role in the mission.

Despite these successes, concerns have arisen over salary delays. Relatives of the Kenyan officers in Haiti have reported that deployment allowances, expected to be at least Sh100,000 above their regular salaries, have not been received on time. The MSS has acknowledged these concerns, assuring that the disbursement process is nearing completion. Payments are expected to be deposited into the officers’ bank accounts within the week, and the agency has pledged to implement better mechanisms to ensure timely salary payments in the future.

Undeterred by these challenges, the MSS team continues to push forward with their mission. They have recently received additional equipment, including armored vehicles from France and the U.S., which has significantly enhanced their operational capabilities. The mission’s focus on combating gang violence and restoring stability in Haiti has seen Kenyan officers take control of critical infrastructure, such as a local port and a national hospital.

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge has expressed optimism about receiving more resources to aid in completing the mission. He emphasized his commitment to utilizing all available resources to support the Haiti National Police. “This has led to continuous joint patrols by the MSS and HNP, both day and night,” Otunge stated, noting that these efforts will ensure the recovery of all critical government infrastructure.

Otunge also acknowledged the importance of the equipment and weapons delivered during the pre-deployment period, which have played a crucial role in the mission’s success. The team is currently securing key locations, including the port, main airport, presidential palace, major hospitals, and highways.

In addition to Kenya, several other countries have pledged to send officers to Haiti, including Benin, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Algeria, Canada, and France. To further enhance their operations, Kenyan police in Haiti are undergoing linguistic and intercultural training.