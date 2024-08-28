Michael Olunga Leads Harambee Stars Provisional Squad for September AFCON Matches

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named the provisional squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Namibia, set for September 2-10, 2024.

The squad features a blend of local and international talent, with skipper Michael Olunga leading a contingent that includes Joseph Okumu, Timothy Ouma, Eric Johanna, Amos Nondi, Richard Odada, Jonah Ayunga, John Avire, and Teddy Akumu.

The Stars will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Stade Mandela National Stadium in Uganda. They will follow this match with a game against Namibia in South Africa on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Currently, Firat’s team ranks fourth in Group F, having earned five points from their first four matches.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC)

Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police)

Byrne Omondi (Bandari)

Defenders:

Collins Sichenje (Vodvojina)

Joseph Okumu (Reims, France)

Johnstone Omurwa

Amos Nondi (Ararat)

Abud Omar (Kenya Police)

Eric Ouma (Rakow, Poland)

Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia)

Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders:

Kayci Odhiambo (AFC Leopards)

Chris Erambo (Tusker)

Richard Odada (Dundee United)

Anthony Akumu (Kheybar)

Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police)

Eric Johanna (UTA, Romania)

Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Patrick Otieno (KCB)

Duke Abuya (Young Africans)

Timothy Ouma (Elfsberg)

Forwards: