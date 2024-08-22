Farah Maalim Accuses NCIC of Bias and Demands Its Disbandment

Dadaab Member of Parliament (MP) Farah Maalim has called for the immediate dissolution of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Maalim criticized the commission, alleging that it has strayed from its original mission of integrating Kenyans and ensuring ethnic balance in the public sector.

“NCIC should be disbanded as soon as possible. The body was mooted with the express purpose of integrating Kenyans. One of the principal roles was to act as a watchdog for ethnic balance in the public sector,” Maalim said.

Maalim argued that the NCIC has become the most segregated institution in Kenya. He noted that the Chair, Vice Chair, CEO, CFO, Head of HR, and over 70% of Principal Officers are from a single community.

“NCIC is the most segregated institution in Kenya today. The Chair, Vice Chair, CEO, CFO, head of HR & over 70% of Principal Officers are drawn from one community,” he remarked.

Maalim also claimed that the commission has lost its founding purpose and stressed that no one should be above or below the law. “It has lost its founding purpose. No one should be above or below the law, yet many top officials are untouchable,” he stated.

Maalim at the same time singled out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of violating cohesion rules without facing consequences from the commission.

“DP Gachagua can flout basic cohesion rules with impunity, without fear of legal consequences,” the MP argued.

Maalim insisted that the NCIC must first undergo integration before it can effectively oversee national unity. “NCIC has to be integrated before it can serve as an effective watchdog for integration,” he added.